Woman charged for vandalizing, damaging vehicles at Antique Automobile Club of America

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Finger, shoe, and palm prints along with surveillance video helped identify the woman who caused tens of thousands dollars worth of damages to vehicles at the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) headquarters, police say.

Catherine Leecher, 24, of Annville, Lebanon County, is accused of breaking into the garage at the AACA, located along W Hersheypark Drive, overnight on June 3, according to the charges filed by Derry Township Police.

There were smashed rat traps on the sidewalk along with trash that was tossed all over the front and rear patio, police said. Leecher allegedly used a brick to break the lock and handle to the door of the garage to get inside.

A 1930 Lincoln Touring was damaged by Leecher who used a fire extinguisher and police said it is estimated that it will cost $60,000 to repair. Leecher also used a brick to cause $25,000 worth of damages to a 2008 Ford F450, and she jumped and walked on top of the truck, according to the complaint.

Police noted that the truck may be a complete loss due to not being able to find a garage in the United States that can replace the damaged roof.

Multiple prints were collected by police at the scene along with surveillance video footage that allegedly captured Leecher breaking into the garage. Police said she caused an estimated $1,600 worth of damages to the building.

On June 12, Leecher came into the Derry Township Police Department and allegedly admitted to the incident, police said.

Leecher faces felony charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

Leecher has a preliminary arraignment scheduled for June 25.

