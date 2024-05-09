Woman charged in Van Wert County with attempted murder

May 9—VAN WERT — A Defiance woman who police say intentionally struck two pedestrians with her vehicle has been charged in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court with attempted murder.

Summer Jones, 34, entered pleas of not guilty during her May 7 arraignment to two counts of attempted murder, felonies of the first degree; two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies; two counts of aggravated assault, felonies of the fourth degree; and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

The indictment handed down by a grand jury alleged that on April 4 Jones "did cause or attempt to cause physical harm" to another by striking them with a 2016 Chrysler van.

Court documents show that police responded to a home in the 300 block of North Race Street, Van Wert, after receiving a report that someone had been run over by a car. It was learned that Jones was the driver of the vehicle that allegedly struck two victims.

A probable cause affidavit stated one of the alleged victims received a text message from a phone number associated with Jones on April 4. The message stated, in part, "There is a special place in hell for home wrecking bitches like you. Let me hear you were at my house around my (expletive) kids one more time cause it will be your last day on this (expletive) earth."

One of the victims was treated at a local hospital for visible injuries, according to court records.

Bond for Jones was set at $100,000 cash or surety. If bond is posted Jones will be on home arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to have no contact with the victims in the case.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for May 22.