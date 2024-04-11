Woman charged with threatening another woman with knife

Apr. 11—A woman is facing charges after she reportedly threatened another woman with a knife in the hallway of an Albert Lea motel.

Robyn Jessica Moore, 49, was charged Thursday in Freeborn County District Court with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of fifth-degree assault, causing fear of bodily harm or death.

According to court documents, police were called Thursday to Motel 6 for a report of someone pulling a knife on another person. When they arrived, officers spoke to the significant other of the victim, who was described as being in an emotional state, and the victim was yelling at them from her third-floor window.

She reportedly told police Moore had come to her door causing issues. She did not know why Moore came to her door, and Moore made the statement to her that she was going to beat her up before another person rushed her and told her to stay in her room. She said that's when Moore reportedly pulled out a knife.

The knife was described as a tree-carving knife with a thick black handle and a silver blade, approximately six inches in length.

As the woman stood in the doorway of her room with Moore in the hallway, Moore reportedly pointed the knife at her before bringing it to her mouth and using the knife to pick at her teeth. The woman said she feared for her safety.

As police talked with the victim, they could hear Moore yelling from the parking lot. She had a trash can in one hand and a large branch in the other hand.

Moore reportedly admitted to police that she confronted and yelled at the woman and said she got upset with her and her significant other because of ongoing domestic issues between them. She denied threatening anyone with a knife and said her friend had the knife.

Court documents state officers found Moore's statement as evasive and lacking in details and said she was in a volatile and emotional state. While she denied using drugs, she admitted to drinking small amounts of alcohol.

The son of the victim also testified he had seen Moore with a knife, and surveillance video supported the victim's version and showed Moore holding a knife.

In court, Freeborn County District Court Judge Christy Hormann set Moore's bail at $30,000 unconditional bail or $15,000 with conditions.

She is next slated to appear in court April 25.