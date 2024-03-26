Woman charged in Sunday morning shooting incident in Lansing

LANSING – A 41-year-old Lansing woman faces weapons, fleeing-and-eluding and resisting-arrest charges in connection with a shooting incident Sunday in south Lansing.

A judge set a $10,000 bond for the woman during an arraignment hearing Monday in 54A District Court, records show.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Christiansen Road and was among three shootings in Lansing on Sunday morning. No one was injured in the Christiansen Road incident, but two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds in the other incidents.

Officers responded to the Christiansen address after someone called 911 to report someone was threatening to shoot at her house. Police found no suspect but advised the caller to call again if the suspect returned. During a later 911 call from the same resident, a dispatcher could hear gunfire over the phone, police said.

Police spotted the suspect's vehicle in another area of the city, and the driver fled before officers were able to make a stop and arrest the driver. Officers found spent shell casings and bullets in the vehicle.

The other two shootings happened earlier Sunday morning.

A 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest when officers responded to a shooting call at the Eldorado Event Center in the 5200 block of South Cedar Street around 1:45 a.m. The man was reported in stable condition.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police went to the 1100 block of Dakin Street and determined a shooting suspect and a female victim had left the scene. The woman, 23, showed up later at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. She, too, was reported in stable conditon.

No arrests had been announced in connection with those two shootings as of Tuesday morning.

The suspect in the Christiansen Road incident has been charged with discharging a firearm at a building, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing police and carrying a concealed weapon, records show.

