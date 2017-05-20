    Woman Charged For Scaring Horses While Dressed in A Dinosaur Costume

    A woman turned herself into police in South Carolina after she allegedly scared horses while wearing a dinosaur costume, according to reports. 

    Nicole Wells, 26, was charged with disorderly conduct and wearing a mask.

    Wells allegedly wore the Tyrannosaurus rex costume and approached a carriage with horses on Thursday and begun growling at them. 

    Police said the horses then backed up and struck a parked vehicle, causing damage to it. 

    "Perhaps she did not realize what a threat that appeared to be to my animals, but they responded remarkably well," Van Sturgeon, the owner of the horses, told reporters.

    Sturgeon also fell off his horse during the encounter and was transported to the hospital for his injuries. 

    The horses were not injured. 

