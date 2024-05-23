Woman charged in Ravenna Twp. stabbing in custody

A Sandusky County teen is in custody and scheduled for arraignment Thursday in connection with Wednesday's stabbing of a male at a Ravenna Township home.

Alexis Nicole Davis, 18, of Fremont, was being held Thursday morning in Portage County Jail, according to court records and a jail booking report. A warrant was issued for Davis after charges of attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felony assault were filed Wednesday in Portage County Municipal Court.

Davis is accused of stabbing a male twice in the torso at a Sumner Street home, according to Portage County Sheriff's Office's complaint filed in court.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Alexis Nicole Davis of Fremont in custody in Ravenna Twp. stabbing