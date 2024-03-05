Woman charged with murder refuses to show up at court hearing

Mar. 5—A woman charged with stabbing a Manchester man to death early Sunday morning refused to go to court Tuesday for a bail hearing on probation violations.

Carrie Drake, 54, refused to sign a transport form after telling an officer, "I'm not getting out."

Drake, who waived arraignment Monday morning, is charged with one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Vernon Hayford, 75, by stabbing him. She is also charged with being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

She is being held on preventive detention.

During a brief hearing, Judge David Anderson called the events over the weekend "troubling news."

According to police logs, officers responded to Thomas B. O'Malley Apartments at 259 Chestnut St. after receiving a 911 call for a stabbing in an apartment just before 5 a.m.

Hayford was brought to the hospital where he later died, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

No new details were released on the homicide Tuesday.

Drake received a 5- to 10-year suspended prison sentence on April 10, 2023, after pleading guilty in June 2022 to a charge of stabbing Hayford in the same building in 2020.

Hayford at the time told police Drake has a history of mental illness.

Drake had not been heard from for months leading up to the stabbing death after being evicted from a program in Manchester. She was last believed to be living in Concord.

The autopsy results of Hayford's death have yet to be released.