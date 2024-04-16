Woman charged with the murder of her stepson back in court

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman charged with killing her stepson found out Monday that her case is moving forward.

Elysa Kelemen is accused of killing her 6 year old stepson, Kyron Kelemen. Monday was the continuation of a preliminary examination that began in March. The judge ruling Monday that there was enough evidence to take the case to circuit court. Angelina Foghino is the biological mother of kyron. She lost custody of her son years ago, but she never thought something like this would happen.

“I hope that each day gets easier to move on. It’s been hard,” Foghino said.

Elysa Ella-Ann Kelemen, 32, was arraigned Friday and is being held on a $1 million bond for a charge of the murder of her 6-year-old stepson, Kyron Kelemen. (Eaton County)

Kyron was taken to the hospital on January 12th, where he died. Elysa is charged with open murder.

“This is the woman that was supposed to look after my child, take care of my child, love my child and she didn’t really love him,” Foghino said.

During today’s hearing at the Eaton County Courthouse an old friend of Elysa, Stephanie Taljonick, was brought to the stand. She shared comments that she said Elysa made about Kyron.

“She told me that he had a speech impediment, she couldn’t really understand him. She said she was sick of taking care of him and that he was stupid.”

The prosecution asked Taljonick if Elysa ever said whether or not she liked Kyron, Taljonick gave her response.

“She said she did not like him,” Taljonick said.

Also at the hearing, the medical examiner shared Kyron’s cause of death which he said was blunt force injuries to the abdomen. And he said the matter of death was homicide.

back in March a detective on the case testified that Elysa had told him she kneed Kyron in the stomach. The defense argued there’s no way to prove this incident is what caused the fatal injuries. But the judge decided that with Elysa’s admission to the detective and the medical examiner’s determination on the cause of death, there was enough evidence to move forward to circuit court. Adam Strong with the prosecution spoke on his side’s next steps.

“We’re going full steam ahead and I foresee this going to trial,” Strong said.

“I’m happy that justice is getting served for my little boy,” Foghino said.

Elysa Kelemen will appear at the circuit court on may 2nd for her arraignment.

