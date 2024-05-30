Woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of boyfriend in dispute, Euless police say

A woman faces a murder charge after she told authorities she shot her boyfriend in a dispute, according to Euless police.

At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a motel in the 100 block of Airport Freeway after a witness reported a man had been shot and was lying on the ground.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot once in the chest. Paramedics arrived and confirmed the man was dead, according to police.

Authorities identified him as 40-year-old Jorge Lara Pulido. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

Bridget Leitao told officers the victim was her boyfriend, according to police. She was arrested at the scene after police say she told officers that she shot the victim in a dispute, police say.

Leitao is being held at the Tarrant County jail on a murder charge. Her bond has not yet been set.