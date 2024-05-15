Woman charged in murder at East St. Louis nightclub

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois State Police arrested a woman earlier this week in connection with a murder at an East St. Louis nightclub.

Lakecia S. Cole, 45, of Cahokia Heights, was recently arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the investigation.

Cole is accused in the murder of 39-year-old, Danielle R. Williams. Investigators say she was fatally shot outside of Another Level Nightclub, located in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis police responded to the nightclub at an undisclosed time on Monday, later leading to Cole’s arrest. Prosecutors formally filed the murder charge against Cole on Tuesday.

Cole was in custody during the time charges were filed against her, according to Illinois State Police.

