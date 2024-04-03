Woman charged with murder after Butler County shooting of husband

Apr. 3—A woman has been charged with murder after a homicide Tuesday night on Millville-Oxford Road in Reily Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Pamela Harville, 65, was booked into the Butler County Jail at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies were called a residence around 9 p.m. and found a male shooting victim, according to officials.

Harville was arraigned by video Wednesday morning, and bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. She is scheduled to be in Area I Court on Thursday afternoon.

According to the court complaint, Harville shot her husband multiple times. The Butler County Coroner's Office had not released the name of the deceased by noon Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.