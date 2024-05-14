Woman charged with murder after body found in McDowell County

BIG SANDY, WV (WVNS) — A 60-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder after a body was found in McDowell County.

According to a press release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a man’s dead body in the Big Sandy area of McDowell County at 6 PM on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Once on scene, the responding deputy called for back up as he noticed the death seemed suspicious in nature. Through further investigation, the victim was identified as 70-year-old Patsy Campinella.

The investigation also led to the arrest of a 60-year-old woman named Robin Crawford. Crawford was arrested and charged with Murder.

She was arraigned in a McDowell County courtroom where no bond was set. No mugshot was available for Robin Crawford.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

