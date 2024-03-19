Woman charged with meth after months-long investigation in Lincoln County: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman has been arrested after selling large amounts of methamphetamine for months throughout Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

In late 2023, investigators were informed of Lisa Clinton Gaither, 42, selling meth in western Lincoln County.

Authorities made big purchases of meth in late December 2023 and January 2024, officials said. Warrants were obtained in early March, but Gaither was on the run until March 18.

Investigators were told she was staying at a residence on Peeler Road, where she was found hiding and taken into custody without incident.

Gaither was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a no-bond hold for the charges of:

3 counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

Trafficking methamphetamine

Failure to appear

