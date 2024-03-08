Woman charged with hitting 82-year-old man, causing lacerations

Mar. 8—An incident where a 34-year-old woman allegedly hit an 82-year-old man, causing lacerations, resulted in a felony charge of aggravated battery.

Lewiston police responded at around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of Idaho Street after receiving two 911 calls. One from Sarena D. Cook sounded like she was in a physical dispute and another came from a man saying he was in an altercation with a woman, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The officer met with the man outside the home and saw that his nose was bleeding and he had multiple lacerations on his arms. He was also leaning on a walker that he said he used because of a broken hip, according to the affidavit.

The man then told the officer Cook had been living in his house for the past two years and he told her he wanted her to leave. He alleged that she began to yell at him and hit him, and he received lacerations. He stated he was at the front door and she was on the couch, and he's unable to move quickly, according to the affidavit.

Medics treated the man at the scene and the officer noted wounds that were 1-2 inches in length and 1 inch wide. The man told the officer his skin is soft and injures easily, according to the affidavit.

The officer then spoke with Cook, who said she was allegedly hit by the man moments before police arrived. She also alleged that the man chased her through the home. The officer observed that she didn't appear to have any injuries on her face where she alleged she had been struck, only on her hands. The officer also said that "it was very unlikely" that the man was "chasing anybody around the house," noting the man's limited mobility and that Cook is 48 years younger, according to the affidavit.

Cook was arrested and charged with aggravated battery because of the injuries the man received. The maximum penalty for aggravated battery is 15 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine.

Cook made her initial appearance by Zoom on Thursday before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert, who released her without bond, according to Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Snyder. The prosecutor's office didn't object to the release, according to court documents.

Cook is represented by Magyar, Rauch and Associates and her next court date is March 18.

