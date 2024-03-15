Woman charged after her pitbull attacked daughter, 8-year-old grandson, police say

A woman and her 8-year-old are recovering from serious injuries after her mother’s pitbull attacked them earlier this week.

Winder police say a 14-month-old pitbull broke out of his kennel and started attacking an 8-year-old boy.

The boy’s mother, 26, then jumped in and tried to save her son, according to the police report.

A man saw the attack and tried to help the mother and son, ultimately shooting the dog in the leg to get it off of them.

When police arrived, the woman had a gash on her arm and the boy had one on his arm. Both were taken to the hospital to be checked out and treated.

Investigators learned that the dog belonged to the woman’s mother, 49-year-old Gerrie Lynn Hursky, and that this wasn’t their first encounter with the dog.

In December 2023, the victim’s daughter was attacked by the dog and had to get stitches in her head. Animal Control told Hursky to make major changes to secure the kennel.

When they came back out for this incident, they noted that no changes had been made.

Hursky ultimately turned the dog over to be put down.

She was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct for not making changes to stop a similar incident after December.

