Woman charged with first-degree murder in shooting outside of metro-east nightclub

Woman charged with first-degree murder in shooting outside of East St. Louis nightclub

Teaser: Local authorities asked Illinois State Police to investigate this shooting death.

SEO Headline: Woman killed outside of metro-east club. Arrest made

The shooting happened outside of Another Level Nightclub in the 600 block of Martin Luther Kind Drive in East St. Louis, Illinois, A 39-year-old woman was killed.

A woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 39-year-old woman who was shot outside of an East St. Louis nightclub Monday, according to Illinois State Police.

The charge against Lakecia S. Cole, 45, of Cahokia Heights, was issued Tuesday after the investigation results were presented to St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric, a news release states.

The victim is 39-year-old Danielle R. Williams of East St. Louis, the release states.

The shooting happened Monday.

“On May 13, 2024, ISP agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred at Another Level Nightclub in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive,” the release states.

Williams has been shot outside of the club and was later pronounced dead, the release states.

Cole is in custody.

No further information was released about the case.