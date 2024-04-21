Woman charged after fetus found

Apr. 21—The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a fetus was found on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office was called to 81 Township Road 349 in Hamilton Township. When deputies arrived, they were told that Carrie Copley, 28, of South Point had been transported to the hospital earlier in the day. The resident later found a fetus on the property.

Detectives were notified and began an investigation. Copley was located and interviewed by Sheriff's Department Detectives.

She was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

The fetus has been sent to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.