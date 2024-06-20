Woman charged in deadly Manchester stabbing to remain in jail

Jun. 20—A woman charged with stabbing a Manchester man to death in March will remain in jail as the case proceeds.

Carrie Drake, 54, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Vernon Hayford, 75, by stabbing him. She is also charged with being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Drake, through her public defender Pamela Phelan, withdrew a request for a bail hearing.

Judge David Anderson extended a deadline for conducting a competency evaluation to July 15.

"The Court notes that this extension was necessitated by delays caused by either defendant's unwillingness or her perceived medical inability to be transferred for an evaluation by the (office of the forensic examiner)," he wrote.

Drake received a 5- to 10-year suspended prison sentence on April 10, 2023, after pleading guilty in June 2022 to a charge of stabbing Hayford in the same building in 2020.

Hayford at the time told police Drake had a history of mental health issues.

Drake had not been heard from for months leading up to the fatal stabbing after being evicted from a program in Manchester. At the time of the incident, there was a warrant out for her arrest after she failed to meet conditions of probation, according to court documents. She was last believed to be living in Concord.

An autopsy showed Hayford died from a single stab wound to the chest.

A status conference is set for July 25 and a competency hearing set for Aug. 15.