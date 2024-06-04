Woman charged with criminal vehicular operation in crash that injures 3

Jun. 4—A Missouri woman was charged in Freeborn County District Court on Monday with criminal vehicular operation and driving while intoxicated after a traffic crash Friday night on Interstate 90 east of Albert Lea that injured three people.

According to court documents, Christine Elizabeth Flores, 44, was driving a 2024 Toyota Corolla westbound on I-90 near mile marker 161 and is accused of rear-ending a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Breanna Kari Troe, 27. Caleb Troe, 27, was a passenger.

All three occupants were injured in the crash and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Court documents stated when a trooper at the crash was taking crash photos and trying to locate insurance and identification from inside Flores' vehicle, he observed paperwork showing Flores was arrested the previous night for driving while intoxicated with a controlled substance in Olmsted County after being found in a ditch. Flores reportedly confirmed this to a trooper.

Flores denied drinking but when asked about drug use, she told the trooper she had been arrested previously for possession of meth in Wisconsin. She also mentioned various prescription drugs she takes.

A trooper administered a preliminary breath test, which registered .000. After applying for a search warrant, a warrant was executed for a blood sample.

Flores is next slated to appear in court June 27.

Judge Ross Leuning allowed Flores to be released on her own recognizance if she followed a series of conditions, including no alcohol or controlled substance use.