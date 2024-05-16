Woman charged in Bevo shooting, vehicle arson

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman remains jailed in connection with a shooting and car fire in the city’s Bevo neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the shooting and car fire took place on April 30 in the 4600 block of Gravois Avenue and 4200 block of Gannett Street.

Police claim Paige Williams, 28, accompanied a male suspect who opened fire at multiple victims and the car the victims were driving. Williams had been in a relationship with one of the victims, and investigators believe that’s the motive for the shooting.

Approximately nine hours after the shooting, police claim a car owned by one of the victim’s parents was set on fire by a group of women that included Williams.

While speaking with investigators, police claim Williams admitted driving the women to the location where the car was set ablaze. Williams admitted being at the scene of the shooting, but denied knowing the male suspect was going to open fire. However, surveillance video from the scene of the shooting has audio in which Williams can be heard shouting to the male suspect, “shoot that —–!”

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Williams with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of knowingly burning or exploding. Williams is due in court on June 4 for a preliminary hearing.

