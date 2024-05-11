Woman charged with beating gas station customer with broom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A gas station employee was arrested in South Nashville Friday after she reportedly beat a customer with a broom until it broke.

Metro police were called to the victim’s apartment around 10:30 p.m.

The victim told officers he went to a gas station on Linbar Drive and when he paid, the cashier threw his change at him. He said he got upset and threw the change back, which is when Cassandra Johnson grabbed a wooden broom, according to court documents.

Metro police reported Johnson hit the victim on his shoulder near his neck, which caused the broom to break in half.

Officer reviewed surveillance video footage of the assault and charged Johnson with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Metro jail on a $10,000 bond.

