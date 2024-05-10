Woman charged with attempted murder after hitting state trooper

May 10—Staff report

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — A woman was facing felony charges Thursday including attempted capital murder and felony hit and run after backing into a Virginia State Police cruiser and hitting a state trooper.

The Virginia State Police charged Kate L. Villoch, of Wytheville, Va., with attempted capital murder, destruction of property, and felony hit and run, following a traffic stop Thursday morning, according to Matthew Demlein, public relations manager for the state police.

At around 10:26 a.m., a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a 2016 Honda Accord in the 14-hundred block of East Main Street.

The suspect vehicle's driver, Villoch, refused to exit, and backed into the trooper's vehicle, disabling it, Demlein said. The trooper was struck during this incident but did not suffer any injuries.

The Accord then left the scene and was later stopped by Wytheville Police officers following a pursuit. Villoch was taken into custody, Demlein said.

Villoch has been charged with attempted capital murder, destruction of property, and felony hit and run charges, as well as additional charges from Wytheville Police.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com