Woman charged with assaulting trooper during traffic stop on I-176 in southern Berks

A Chester County woman was charged with hitting and pulling the hair of a state trooper as he was placing her under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 176 in southern Berks County.

Kim G. Lapidus, 63, of Exton, was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail to await a hearing after arraignment Monday night before District Judge Eric J. Taylor in Reading Central Court.

She faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and DUI.

According to troopers:

About noon Monday, Trooper Michael Bozym was in a stationary position in a marked patrol vehicle using a handheld radar device to monitor speed. He clocked a northbound car driven by Lapidus going at 95 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Bozym pulled out and turned on his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop.

Lapidus stopped and the trooper approached the car on foot. He was met by an odor of burnt marijuana. Lapidus admitted that she had smoked marijuana earlier in the day, before driving.

Bozym asked her to exit the car and perform a standardized field sobriety test, which she failed.

He ordered Lapidus to turn around and place her hands behind her back and interlock her fingers.

Bozym got one handcuff on her when she tensed up, turned around and started to fight with the trooper.

Lapidus slapped Bozym on the right side of the head then grabbed his hair.

She then struggled with the trooper as he tried to placed in her custody, grabbing onto his left biceps causing cuts in his skin.

The trooper was eventually able to take her to the ground and finish handcuffing her.

Lapidus was taken to a local hospital for a blood test. The trooper was evaluated by medical staff for his injuries.

Court records show that Lapidus pleaded guilty in Berks County Court in February 2020 to criminal trespassing and terrorist threats in Bern Township. She was sentenced by Judge Thomas G. Parisi to six years of probation.