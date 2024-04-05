Woman charged with assaulting friend who tried to stop her from driving from bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a night out for drinks at an East Memphis sports bar turned violent when a woman attacked a friend who tried to stop her from driving.

Ciera Ouellette was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $80,000.

According to court records, it happened in January outside the TJ Mulligans on Kirby Parkway in January.

The victim told police she and Ouellette met at TJ Mulligans for drinks, and during the evening, Ouellette became “very intoxicated.”

The woman got into the driver’s seat of Ouellette’s Range Rover when she unlocked the door, and offered to drive her home, according to a police statement.

That’s when Ouellette allegedly became angy and began hitting and kicking the woman, then put a gun to her neck. The friend said she got out of Ouellete’s SUV, and Ouellette got in her vehicle and headed east on Poplar toward Germantown.

Police said video showed Ouellette with a black, unholstered pistol in her hand, assaulting the victim. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

