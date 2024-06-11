Woman charged as an accessory to 2020 Frostproof triple-slaying could be released in July

Mary Whittemore, who was charged in connection with the July 2020 triple slaying in Frostproof, could be released from jail in July after a plea agreement last week.

Until a week ago, Mary Clare Whittemore could have faced a lengthy stay in prison for lying to protect former boyfriend T.J. Wiggins, who prosecutors say was the triggerman in a triple murder of three men at a Frostproof lake.

Wiggins, has been charged in the killing of three men whom he knew. Brandon Rollins, 28, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23, were shot and killed after dark in July 2020 at a Lake Streety fishing spot.

A June 5 court filing shows Whittemore pleaded guilty to all four charges against her. She was charged with three counts of accessory after a capital felony and perjury for lying under oath to a grand jury.

Whittemore was set for a trial on Monday in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court in Bartow. But her guilty plea makes a trial no longer necessary as long as Whittemore complies with the terms of the agreement.

In the agreement, she accepted a four-year sentence in state prison, but because her time served while awaiting trial, her release from the Polk County Jail could come by July. Clerk of Courts records show that, as of last week, she had served 1,415 days (nearly four years) in jail.

A sentencing score sheet shows Whittemore, 30, could have faced nearly 10 years in state prison if convicted at trial. The four felonies carry a maximum possible sentence of 105 years in prison, the score sheet said.

The State Attorney’s Office did not respond to questions about any further stipulations in the plea agreement. Whittemore’s attorney also did not respond to phone and email messages.

Whittemore’s offenses occurred in July 2020, court records show. In a charging affidavit prepared by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Whittemore was identified as being among the regular customers along with Wiggins and his brother, Robert, at a local Dollar General.

Detectives charged her as an accessory to the murders because she had intentionally provided false information to law enforcement that gave TJ Wiggins an alibi to avoid arrest or prosecution while she knew he was a suspect in a first-degree murder, the July 2020 affidavit said.

Whittemore had told detectives she purchased 9-mm ammunition for a friend of TJ Wiggins at the Rural King, the affidavit said. It was 9-mm shell casings that were found at the murder scene and near the Wiggins residence.

In October 2020, Whittmore was charged with perjury for making false statements under oath during a grand jury hearing.

Whittemore is the second of three defendants to enter guilty pleas after being charged in the Frostproof killings.

In a plea deal earlier this year, Robert Wiggins, whose crimes occurred after the shootings of the three victims, faced three counts of accessory after the fact in a capital felony case and one count of tampering with evidence.

His brother and convicted felon, TJ Wiggins, 30, faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

TJ Wiggins’ trial in Polk County could come this fall or sometime next year after he is first expected to face a federal trial in Tampa on firearms charges sometime this summer.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Girlfriend of Frostproof slaying suspect could be free soon after plea