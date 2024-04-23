Woman charged after abducting 11-year-old, trying to take 4-year-old, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged after allegedly trying to abduct two children.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday they got a call about a child abduction.

They spoke with a man who said that Jennifer Lynn Pence, 54, had come to his home and taken his 11-year-old son. Pence “also attempted to take his 4-year-old daughter against his will.”

The 11-year-old was found and returned home.

Pence was arrested and charged with child abduction and attempted child abduction and given a $25,000 bond.

Man charged after being seen on Irving Park Elementary surveillance footage with ‘long gun,’ Greensboro police say

A neighbor said he saw the commotion and didn’t know what was going on.

“I did see a grown man in tears about his kids and a little girl freaking out,” said neighbor Randy Jordan.

Jordan was outside of his house when he saw a father and his daughter run up to his driveway.

“I was … freaking out,” Jordan said.

Jordan and his family stepped in to protect the little girl from a woman who reportedly pulled up close to their driveway.

“She came up to try to get the little one to come to the truck, but she wouldn’t come,” Jordan said.

Jordan is relieved the kids are OK but is still in shock over the ordeal.

“I never thought it would really happen anywhere, but it’s going on every day … Just hoping that never happens again,” Jordan said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.