Woman charged after 14-month probe in Madison 'road rage' shooting, second suspect sought

A 27-year-old woman is facing second-degree murder charges after a 14-month investigation connected her to the fatal shooting of a man in Madison.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Stefanie Hernandez was present when Timothy Fetter, 48, was fatally shot Jan. 11, 2023 across from his family's auto business on East Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police say an additional arrest is expected in the case.

Detectives suspect road rage as the likely motive for the incident. Fetter was shot while at his vehicle, investigators said, noting that they believe the shots that killed Fetter came from someone in a light-colored sedan that sped away from the scene after the shooting.

