Woman celebrates 100th birthday in Maryland Heights, credits love and faith

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Five generations of family members gathered in Maryland Heights for a special someone’s special day unlike any other.

Learlean Watson celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday afternoon. More than 200 people attended her birthday bash at Orlando’s Event Center.

Watson has six kids, 22 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was born March 15, 1924.

What’s her secret getting to 100?

“My secret is love and God,” said Watson. “And loving each other.”

