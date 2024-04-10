Woman caught with gun in diaper bag at Fresno County courthouse, deputies say
Authorities arrested a woman who they say entered the Fresno County Superior Courthouse with a gun in a diaper bag on Tuesday.
The researchers on the study concluded that there should be no general rule for women stopping hormone therapy based on age alone.
Tara VanDerveer racked up an NCAA record 1,216 wins throughout her 45 seasons coaching in college basketball.
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team shortly after his arrest in September.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was quickly ruled out of the game Tuesday due to a left calf strain.
Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for tossing a chair off a rooftop bar.
Two internal whistleblowers at Faraday Future claim the troubled EV company has been lying about some of the few sales it has announced to date. The employees, Jose Guerrero and Victoria Xie, have made those claims in a pair of newly filed lawsuits against Faraday Future and Jia -- as well as the company's head of HR, Nan Yang -- in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging wrongful termination, breach of contract, and infliction of emotional distress. Both lawsuits also highlight what has been the central tension of Faraday Future: that its founder, Jia, allegedly continues to assert control over the company despite having been sidelined in 2022 as the result of an internal probe.
Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray is the latest to suffer an injury to his elbow. He was placed on the injured list due to a flexor tendon strain in his right forearm.
The Timberwolves, who hold a slight lead for first in the Western Conference standings, haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.
Morant allegedly punched a teenager at his home in July 2022 after an altercation broke out during a pickup basketball game, which led to a lawsuit.
We're about to see the brand-new 2025 4Runner (stay tuned for that later today), so we thought now would be a great time to look back at one of the previous generations that helped establish the 4Runner name in the United States.
Meta announced on Tuesday it's rolling out the ability for Messenger users to create shared albums in chats, send photos in high-definition, and share larger files up to 100MB in size. With these new features, Messenger is targeting people who tend to create shared albums or share HD images via services like Google Drive. Up until now, users have only been able to see a list of photos shared in a specific Messenger chat and couldn't group or organize them in any way.
Rubbermaid, Pyrex and Ziploc top our list — set yourself up for success with high-performing glass, plastic and stainless steel storage for leftovers, meal prep and more.
General Motors' Cruise is redeploying robotaxis in Phoenix after nearly five months of paused operations, the company said in a blog post. Cruise will resume manual driving of its autonomous vehicles to create maps and gather road information in certain cities, starting with Phoenix, the company said Tuesday. The GM subsidiary already had a presence in Phoenix before it pulled its entire U.S.-based fleet last year following an incident in San Francisco that left a pedestrian stuck under and dragged by a Cruise robotaxi.
Trevor Story's 2024 season is likely over after just eight games.
UEFA is 'aware' of the situation and says 'appropriate security arrangements' are in place.
YouTube announced on Tuesday that it's launching new Shopping features that allow creators to curate shoppable collections, better plan their shoppable videos, quickly monetize older videos and more. The launch of the new features come as TikTok Shop is seeking to take on YouTube Shopping and other competitors in the space. YouTube is launching "Shopping Collections" to allow creators to curate products from their favorite brands for users to browse through.
Acer’s midrange gaming laptop line has four new arrivals today following the company’s refresh of its flagship models at CES 2024. On Tuesday, the company unveiled a pair of new 14-inch entries alongside two refreshes of existing 16-inch models.
"I must always be pretty." is a common theme from girls. One saving grace from growing up in the 80’s, pre-internet, was that while I had a calorie-restricted childhood, I didn’t know just how many other girls outside of my immediate friend group were also growing up and hating their bodies.
On Tuesday at the Google Cloud Next customer conference in Las Vegas, Google introduced a new AI-fueled video creation tool called Google Vids. The tool will become part of Google Workspace productivity suite when it’s released.