Woman caught on doorbell camera stealing Easter eggs off Pasco County porch

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Some-bunny has become the Easter Grinch.

A woman was caught on a doorbell camera at 5:47 a.m. collecting Easter eggs off a homeowner’s porch in Pasco County.

The not-so-egg-citing theft happened the morning of Easter Sunday, a holiday where Easter egg hunts are common among children.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after they received numerous reports of items stolen from homes in the Holiday Gardens area.

It is unclear what led the woman to go hunting for eggs off a stranger’s porch. Officials did not release any further details.

