Woman Catches Mechanic Taking Joyride in Car She Brought In for Service

A California woman has been captured on video confronting a mechanic who allegedly got behind the wheel of her husband's fancy sports car and took it for a joyride.

Read: Hero Stops Bus After 12-Year-Old Boy Takes It on a Joyride

Mari Agredano-Quirino’s husband had dropped off his limited edition Indy 500 Chevy Camaro on September 1 for routine service at a dealership in Montebello. Later that day, he and his wife were headed to lunch in their truck when they stopped at a traffic light and saw a stranger pass them — in their car.

Only about 200 of that particular model have been made and are easy to identify.

In hot pursuit, the couple found the driver at a fast food drive-thru, where he claimed he was on a test drive.

Video of the incident became an internet sensation after it was posted to Facebook.

“You're telling me that you're test-driving a car. No. Why are you test-driving my car? You're getting food at Tommy's," the angry wife could be heard saying in the video.



After he's confronted, the mechanic tries to back out of the lane.

Read: 9-Year-Old With Autism Takes Car on Joyride Before Crashing Into Tree

"If you hit my tire you're going to change my rims on my tire. Why are you doing this? Why are you nervous, you're not supposed to be getting food," she exclaimed.

The owner of the dealership posted an apology on Facebook.

“This is something we do not condone," dealership owner Chris Teague said in a Facebook video. "I apologize this took place and it will never happen again."

The general manager refunded her for the work that was done on the vehicle, according to reports.

Watch: 3 Teen Police Cadets Steal 2 Cruisers and Lead Officers on Wild Chase: Cops

Related Articles: