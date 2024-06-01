Woman carjacked at Apple Valley gas station, suspect jailed after wild pursuit

A man carjacked a woman at an Apple Valley gas station and led deputies on a reckless, high-speed pursuit before being taken into custody this week, authorities said.

Jacob Ryan Naro, 28, of, Colorado was arrested on suspicion of carjacking, robbery and evading police with reckless disregard for public safety, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials and booking records.

The alleged carjacking took place about 8 a.m. Thursday at a Shell station at Deep Creek Road and Rock Springs Road.

Naro ran up behind a woman as she stood next to her car and tried to snatch her cell phone from her hand, sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

"The victim was able to hold on to her phone, but Naro grabbed her 2014 (Ford) Mustang GT car keys from her and pushed her to the ground," according to the statement.

A gas station employee tried to intervene, but Naro pushed the employee to the ground, as well, before driving off in the stolen car, officials said.

Responding deputies soon spotted the Mustang, leading to a chase.

"During the pursuit, Naro drove on the wrong side of the roadway, did not stop at controlled intersections, and drove with complete disregard for public safety," the statement said.

He ultimately stopped in the area of the 15 and 138 highways and surrendered.

Neither the carjacking victim nor the gas station worker needed medical attention, officials added.

Naro was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, records show. He was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Monday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.

