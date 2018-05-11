Woman Calls Police On Black Family For BBQing At A Lake In Oakland

A white woman in Oakland, California, called the police on a black family for using a charcoal grill in a park barbecue zone not designated for charcoal. (YouTube)

A white woman called the police on a black family at Lake Merritt in Oakland, California, last month while they were setting up for a day at the park.

Their crime, according to the unidentified woman, was grilling in one of the park’s designated barbecue zones using a charcoal grill, instead of a “non-charcoal” grill.

The April 29 incident was filmed by a witness named Michelle Snider, who confronted the woman for calling the police on the family. In recent weeks, a number of incidents around the U.S. have involved white people calling the police on black people and other people of color for such activities as sitting at Starbucks, staying at an Airbnb, taking a nap and participating in a college campus tour.

Police responded to the incident but did not issue any citations, according to Oakland Councilmember Lynette Gibson McElhaney, though the family was detained and questioned for one hour.

“In a city that needs significant policing services, we can’t have those precious expensive resources squandered in a frivolous way,” McElhaney told HuffPost.

She added: “Police are not a private security for any white person that’s offended by the presence of black folks in our public spaces.”

Snider’s video of the confrontation went viral on Thursday after KRON4, a San Francisco news station, aired a segment on it.

Passersby, including Angela Williams, gathered to ask the woman why she was calling the police.

Williams told HuffPost she had just finished walking around the lake when she saw the woman standing near a man alone at the grill “with this frown on her face.” Williams described the woman as “aggressive,” “curt” and “non-friendly.”

“She was just close enough to be uncomfortable but far away that she wasn’t in their physical space,” she told HuffPost.

Williams, who later learned the man was named Onsayo Abram, tweeted about the incident and took photos of the woman standing near the barbecue.

So today I’m at Lake Merritt and minding my Black ass business. As I finish my jog (Let’s be real, fast walk) I notice this white woman being really aggressive towards the Black Guy. I’m nosey so I stop to observe. — #BlackLivesMatter (@ajwftw) April 29, 2018

Turns out, she is harassing him about bbq’ing on the lake....where everyone bbqs. pic.twitter.com/GooQfDcJ1j — #BlackLivesMatter (@ajwftw) April 29, 2018

Thread: More white women mad at Black people for existing in public.



Mind you, literally everyone BBQs at Lake Merritt. Everyone. https://t.co/PGRXoHrsO3 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) May 10, 2018

Abram told the San Francisco Chronicle the woman began arguing with him about his grill being illegal while he was setting it up.

“I proceed to tell her, ‘Hey, there’s not a posted sign. I believe I’m in the correct area. Go on about your day and leave me alone,’” Abram told the newspaper. “So she said, ‘No, I’m not gonna leave you alone. I’m gonna need you to shut this down, or I’m gonna call the police.’”

Lake Merritt has six designated barbecue zones ― three that permit charcoal grills and three designated for “non-charcoal portable grills,” according to the Oakland city website. The family was in a barbecue-designated area, but had a charcoal grill in a “non-charcoal” zone.

The woman waited near the barbecue after confronting Abram, Williams told HuffPost, so Williams tried to defuse the tension.

“I made some innocuous conversation so [the woman] would walk away because she had a very aggressive tone,” Williams told HuffPost.

Some time later, Snider, whose husband, Kenzie Smith, was there for the barbecue, confronted the woman with a camera.

“Why are you so bent out of shape over them being here?” Snider asked the woman, as heard in the video below.

“Because it causes extra money from our city to do things when children get injured because of improperly disposed coals,” the woman replied.

Eventually, the woman walked to meet police officers at a nearby convenience store and began to cry, saying she was being harassed. Snider followed her to the police, asking for the woman to return a card that she says the woman took from her.

Councilmember McElhaney said she is not aware of any reports of children being injured by discarded coal. Dana Riley, a spokeswoman for Oakland’s parks department, told HuffPost that the last time they received a report of a child being burned by discarded coal at the lake was in 2015.