Woman Who Called for Ivanka Boycott Speaks Out After Nordstrom Removes Her Products

Nordstrom has announced it is dropping Ivanka Trump's fashion line, saying the brand failed to perform well.

The company said the decision to pull the line was not based on boycotts and protests to pull brands associated with President Trump's daughter.

"We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance," a Nordstrom spokesperson said. "In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season."

Shannon Coulter, a marketing executive from San Francisco, had organized a boycott of Ivanka's products using the hashtag #GrabYourWallet.

"I think now that they have dropped Ivanka Trump products, I think the remaining companies will drop her products as well," she told Inside Edition.

Ivanka's father and stepmother headed to Florida Friday for their first weekend getaway since his inauguration two weeks ago.

In New York, First Lady Melania Trump, who's barely left Trump Tower since the inauguration, was seen leaving for the airport in a motorcade. Their 10-year-old son, Barron, was with her.

She will reunite with Donald Trump at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Her absence from the national scene appears to be hurting her, according to recent polls. One headline from The New York Times read: "Melania Trump's absence raises questions about her role."

According to Gallup, Melania's approval rating is just 37 percent, the lowest of any new first lady. Her husband's approval rating is 45 percent, the lowest of any new president.

