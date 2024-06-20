A Woman Called 911 and Said 'I'm Sorry' Before Hanging Up. Then Police Found 2 Dead Bodies at Home

The woman, who has not been identified, gave authorities the address of the residence before hanging up

Authorities in Connecticut are investigating the killings of two people which were reported on a 911 call by a woman who said she was “sorry” before hanging up the call.

Police responded to a Voluntown, Conn., home on Wednesday morning after they received a call from a woman claiming there was an emergency, NBC Connecticut, WTNH and FOX 61 reported, citing the Connecticut State Police.

The woman, who had not been identified as of Thursday morning, gave the caller an address and said "Emergency, I'm sorry" before she hung up, police said, according to FOX 61.

When police responded, they found a man dead in the driveway with visible injuries, police said, per the outlets.

Police tried to contact any person inside the residence but were unable to, the Register Citizen reported, citing Sgt. Luke Davis of the State Police.

They used phone pings to determine who was inside the house, Davis said, per the Register Citizen and FOX 61.

Hours later, police say, they sent in drones through the second floor window and located an unresponsive woman in the stairwell of the home, the outlets reported.

The woman was later declared dead, per police. It's not clear if the deceased woman is the same one who made the 911 call.

It's not clear how the man and woman died.

The relationship between the man and the woman was not clear, Davis said, according to the Register Citizen.

Neighbors say the deceased pair lived together, WFSB reported.

“They were both nice, but that doesn’t mean anything when you’re outside of the family,” neighbor Karen Hoenig told the outlet. “You don’t know what happens inside of people's houses.”

An investigation is ongoing. Police said they will release the identities of the pair later.



