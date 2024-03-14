Woman buys Maryland scratch-off based on astrology. Prize left her with a ‘huge grin’

A woman “searching for gold” credits her huge lottery win to astrology, Maryland officials said.

The retired state employee bought a $2 million Gold Rush game in Cumberland, according to a March 14 news release by the Maryland Lottery. She had no idea the $30 game would land her the $2 million jackpot.

The woman “follows a routine when she plays scratch-offs,” officials said. She’ll scratch the ticket without “revealing the prizes and then compares those numbers to the winning numbers.”

But this time was different.

The woman noticed an “auto-win symbol,” officials said.

“I saw a ‘vault’ symbol so I knew that I won something,” the winner told officials. “I thought it was at least $500.”

The woman bought the winning ticket based on her astrology sign, officials said.

“The moon was on my sign on the 18th. It was my lucky day,” she told lottery officials.

After learning of her newfound fortune, the woman told her husband to come into the room, according to the release.

“I ran upstairs and asked her if she won a million dollars,” the woman’s husband told officials.

The woman, “with a huge grin,” explained she’d actually won double that, officials said.

The lucky woman plans to donate $100,000 to charity and use the rest for home renovations.

Cumberland is about a 140-mile drive northwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

