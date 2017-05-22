Woman Burned with Acid by Ex Returns

The following material contains graphic images that may be disturbing. Parents are advised that these images may not be suitable for young children.

Christy was attacked and disfigured by an enraged ex-boyfriend. Now she returns to The Doctors – have the scars from her acid burns been improved?

After Christy broke things off with her ex, he threw acid in her face, targeting her eyes. “I could literally feel the flesh burning off of my skin,” she says. Para-medical micro pigment specialist Basma Hameed volunteered to provide cosmetic procedures to Christy free of charge! Hotel search site trivago provided all the travel for Christy’s procedure.

Basma begins by restoring the pigment of Christy’s eyebrows, then restores her lips and adds permanent eyeliner. “Oh my God Basma, I love it!” Christy says! “It’s my pleasure,” Basma responds.

Watch: Woman Burned by Acid Attack Shares Update

Now Christy takes the stage, along with Basma “I feel fantastic!” she tells The Doctors. “This time away from the show has allowed me to heal, inside and out. And I want you to know that, in addition to the eyebrows and the liner and the lips, you gave me the wonderful gift of hope and possibility.” She especially thanks the para-medical micro pigment specialist, who she cites as an inspiration.

Basma responds, “Her story is so powerful, it inspires me. And I’m sure it inspires millions of women out there. She’s just such a strong person!”

Watch: I Survived Years of Domestic Violence

Christy has written a book about her experiences. “I journaled every single day of the past almost four years since this happened to me,” she says. “The first four months I was legally blind. I healed myself through writing, and I turned that journal into a book. It’s helping people like you would not believe.”

The book’s title is “Yellow Tulips on a Cloudy Day.” “It’s a metaphor for finding joy and goodness in the midst of a lot of pain and heartbreak,” she explains.

“Christy, I just want to thank you for sharing your story of survival,” ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork concludes. “You’re a yellow tulip on a cloudy day!”

if you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence please call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233