Woman’s body found on side of an SC road, say cops who are searching for her killer

A South Carolina woman’s body was recently found on the side of a road and a search is underway for her killer, according to Greenwood County officials.

At about 9:15 p.m. on June 12, the Greenwood County Coroner said members of his office responded to Wilson Creek Road where the body of 38-year-old Simpsonville resident Kasia Dierra Simmons was discovered.

Simmons appeared to have been shot and her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Her body was found by deputies who were responding to a report of a shooting in the Pinehurst subdivision, the Greewood County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies learned that Simmons and an unknown man were together prior to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. There was no word if the man is the suspected killer.

In addition to interviewing Simmons’ family and friends, deputies are asking for information about anyone who was with her prior to the shooting.

Additionally, anyone who was in the Pinehurst subdivision between 7-9 p.m. June 12 is asked to call the sheriff’s office if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

The sheriff’s office can be reached at 864-942-8632, or information can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or tips can be submitted online.