Woman’s body found in garbage can. Columbia police are investigating

Columbia police are investigating after the body of a woman was found in a garbage can.

Police said the woman’s body was found shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday morning behind the Q-Mart at the intersection of Academy Street and Colonial Drive. That’s a few blocks north of Farrow Road and a couple blocks east of Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

The Columbia Police Department account on X posted a short video of its crime scene van parked on the curb beside a parking lot surrounded by police tape.

The woman had not been identified as of midday Thursday. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating the woman’s death.

Police said in a follow-up post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a male person of interest was being questioned for information regarding the death.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.