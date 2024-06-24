A woman’s body was found floating in a Sunny Isles canal, Miami-Dade police says

The body of a woman was found floating in a Sunny Isles Beach canal Monday morning, according to investigators.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a passerby discovered the deceased woman in the Intracoastal Waterway near the 400 block of Sunny Isles Boulevard, Miami-Dade police said. Sunny Isles Beach Police Department was the first agency to respond.

While her death is under investigation, the woman’s body showed “no obvious signs of trauma,” Miami-Dade police spokesperson Det. Luis Sierra added.

Police haven’t released the woman’s cause of death — or her identity. NBC6’s chopper captured footage of what appeared to be a body covered by yellow tarp on a police vessel.

Though it’s unclear whether foul play was involved, Miami-Dade homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available