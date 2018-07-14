Woman berated for Puerto Rico shirt speaks out

“I am proud of being able to say I’m an American and I am Puerto Rican,” Mia Irizarry, who was harassed in a Chicago park last month over her Puerto Rico shirt, said. She tells NBC News’ Ron Mott how and why she kept so calm during the verbal attack.

