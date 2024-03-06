Woman beaten unconscious in attack at Dayton gas station; Suspect released from jail uncharged

The man at the center of a brutal beating at a local gas station is walking free with no charges against him.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell asked prosecutors today why charges haven't been filed in this case.

The attack happened last Monday at the United Dairy Farmers on E. Siebenthaler Avenue. It was caught on camera and Dayton police described it as “extremely violent.”

On Friday, police were asking for the public’s help locating the man and woman involved. They released photos of the pair and said there appeared to be an argument, which led to the man stepping on the woman’s neck.

Police confirmed just two hours after asking for help, that the man had been arrested. They said he was from Lima and had been arrested there. News Center 7 obtained Allen County Jail records that identify him as 58-year-old David Simmons.

Not long after Simmons’ arrest was announced, police confirmed they’d located the woman and confirmed she was OK.

Police seemed confident on Friday that charges would soon be approved, but News Center 7 learned Simmons was released from jail in Lima on Monday.