Woman who was beaten, stomped on at gas station found alive, police say

Mar. 1—Dayton police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was the victim of a violent attack Monday night at a gas station.

The suspect was arrested Friday evening in Lima, thanks to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, FBI, Lima Police Department and detectives with the Dayton Police Department, according to a statement from Dayton police.

"The video I saw was very graphic," Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said during a Friday afternoon media briefing.

The attack took place around 10 p.m. Monday at the United Dairy Farmers gas station at East Siebenthaler Avenue and North Dixie Drive.

The man pulled up to a gas pump in a dark-colored SUV. He went inside the convenience store and purchased some items before coming outside and pumping gas, Johns said.

"Our victim was beaten and stomped," he said. "He stood and stomped on her neck for several seconds and we are very concerned about her well being."

The man reportedly dragged the woman into the SUV while she was unconscious.

Police announced at 7:13 p.m. on social media that the victim had been found and was alive.

Anyone with information can call Dayton police at 937-333-2677.