Woman beaten on Brooklyn train after intervening in assault on another woman

A woman intervened during an assault on another woman on a Brooklyn train, only to become a victim herself when the attacker turned on her, police said.

The brave 39-year-old woman spotted Michael Cosland, 68, attacking a 32-year-old woman on a Q train near the Coney Island-Stillwell Ave. station in Coney Island at around 7:25 a.m. Sunday, cops said.

When the woman and at least one other passenger intervened and asked him to stop, Cosland punched her in the body several times and kicked her three times in the stomach, police said.

After the train pulled into the station, the man fled, bizarrely dropping some burning papers into a trashcan before cops caught up with Cosland and arrested him.

The women refused medical attention at the scene.

Cosland, of Coney Island, was charged with misdemeanor assault, attempted arson, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Cosland was released without bail following an arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court,

He has 24 arrests dating back to 1986, including for drugs, car theft and robbery.