Woman who attempted to have boyfriend killed resentenced under domestic violence act

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman received a lower sentence Friday following an attempt in 2018 to have her boyfriend killed, The Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo announced last Monday.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Vivian Rodriguez conspired with another individual and allowed them to enter her boyfriend’s home on 10th Street in Buffalo. The individual then attempted to kill him with a machete, but the victim killed the attacker in self-defense.

Rodriguez was subsequently charged with attempted murder and tampering with physical evidence, and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Under the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, Rodriguez was resentenced Friday. The court of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo found that she was a victim of domestic abuse, a significant contributing factor to the attempted murder charge.

Rodriguez is now sentenced to a determinate sentence of five years in prison and five years post-release supervision.

