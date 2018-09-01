Woman attacks bus with hammer, then drives into man in horrific road rage video

A woman has been filmed smashing a bus window with a hammer before hitting a man with her car.

The video released by Washington DC police shows the woman walking up to the bus with a hammer and repeatedly striking the glass, smashing a hole in the window.

She is then seen getting into her Audi in front of the bus before driving forward and hitting a man with her car.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 6pm on Bladensburg Road.

A 20-year-old woman, Mariana Silver, was arrested on Friday evening. She has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to a police report, Silver was attempting to drive past the Greyhound bus when she scraped the side of it with her car.

Silver became irate when the driver of the bus attempted to stop her from driving off, witnesses said.

Prior to the scene in the video, the woman used a wooden baseball bat from the trunk of her car to strike the bus window, cracking the windshield, police said.

In the video, the bus driver is seen laying on the hood of her car dialling 911. Silva can be heard shouting “Get him off my car!”

As police sirens are heard approaching the scene, the man gets up and leaps on to the bonnet of the car. Silva then drives off with him on board for a number of seconds until he is thrown off.

A Greyhound spokesperson said the driver of the bus suffered minor injuries and was able to complete his route.