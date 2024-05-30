Woman attacked after telling group not to jump pool fence

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Samantha Milbee says it was a perfect Memorial Day spent with family and friends at the pool, until a group of people hopped the pool’s fence, and the holiday took a violent turn.

“Gives me goosebumps just thinking about how disgusting that was,” said Milbee. “My neighbors said that there were about nine teenagers, two adults. They were stomping on my head, my face. They were kicking me.”

LOCAL NEWS: OKC police arrest convicted burglar accused in double home break-in

Milbee tells KFOR that management at the Meadow Townhomes, near Alameda Street and 12 Avenue SE in Norman, have been cracking down on the pool rules. So when she saw a group jump the fence, not wearing the required wristbands, she spoke up.

“I just was like, ‘man, can y’all not climb our fence’,” said Milbee. “There was no attitude with it.”

Before she knew it, Milbee was punched.

Samantha Milbee’s injuries after the attack. Image courtesy Samantha Milbee.

Samantha Milbee’s injuries after the attack. Image courtesy Samantha Milbee.

Samantha Milbee’s injuries after the attack. Image courtesy Samantha Milbee.

Samantha Milbee’s injuries after the attack. Image courtesy Samantha Milbee.

“They threw her on the pavement and started stomping on her head,” said Derrick John, Milbee’s son.

He ran for help and neighbors called the police.

“I was scared,” said John. “I was almost like not paralyzed but I didn’t know what to do.”

Milbee has a concussion, broken blood vessels and scratches.

According to a report from the Norman Police Department, arrest warrants are out for two minors and 39-year-old Amanda Kelley.

LOCAL NEWS: Stolen RV crashed into drainage ditch in NW Oklahoma City

Police confirmed to KFOR they aren’t looking for any other suspects. However, Milbee wants to warn everyone about how dangerous this group is.

“I know it was mainly the girls that started the attack, but then it was everybody… Everybody was involved.”

The police report shows the three suspects are facing assault and battery charges.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.