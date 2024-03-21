Woman attacked near Folsom’s historic district garage. Police say it was a hate crime

A woman suffered an undisclosed bone fracture near a parking garage outside Folsom’s historic district Tuesday during an attack in which a suspect is also accused of yelling a racial slur at her, police said.

Police were alerted about 11:50 a.m. to a 59-year-old man who was waving his arms, pacing and yelling at people frequenting the area. A witness saw the suspect then attacked a woman by kicking and pushing her to the ground, police said.

A video from a surveillance camera provided by police shows a person running up another individual walking on the street and shoving them on the ground before beginning the attack, police said online.

A good Samaritan helped to restrain the suspect and help the victim until police arrived. Prior to the attack, according to the witness, the suspect uttered a racial epithet.

The 59-year-old suspect faces a felony battery charge with a hate-crime enhancement. He’s being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday, according to jail records.