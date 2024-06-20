Woman attacked by masked man on jogging trail in Peachtree City snatches important clue from him

Peachtree City police are investigating after a woman jogging was attacked by a man in a mask last week, the Fayette County Citizen reported.

Police told the Citizen that a woman was out on a run on one of the city’s cart paths on June 14 at about 6:30 p.m. when the man in a mask approached and attacked her.

“She did fight back and remove his mask during the struggle,” police said.

The woman told police that the man then ran into the entrance of the The Greens at Braelinn apartment complex nearby.

Police said they believe that the attacker was a teenager and that the motive was a robbery. They don’t believe there is any further danger to the public.

The woman has not been identified. Police said they are working with her on a picture of the attacker. They have his mask.

On June 17, a 14-year-old girl was jogging with members of her cross-country team when a man in black jumped out of the woods and tried to grab her. The girl was able to run away. She described the man to police as wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black beanie and possibly holding a guitar case.

That incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at Peachtree Ridge Park. Police searched for the attacker but couldn’t find him.

It’s unclear if the two attacks are connected. The two locations are just over 60 miles apart.



