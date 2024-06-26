Woman attacked with baseball bat on Lower Manhattan street: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was attacked by strangers with a baseball bat in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, and the incident was caught on surveillance camera.

A 58-year-old was taken to an area hospital around 2 p.m. after two strangers came up from behind and hit her with a baseball bat on Monroe Street near Market Street, according to the NYPD.

The woman was left with bruises on her legs and back after the attack that was caught on camera, police said.

“They shoved the woman down and started beating her with a bat. I heard her scream like a blood-curdling scream,” a 23-year-old witness told PIX11 News.

Video of the incident posted to social media appears to show two people running to catch up with her from behind, punching her in the head, and repeatedly punching her while hitting her lower body with the bat.

The victim’s son spoke with PIX11 News and said his mother is still in pain.

“She is shocked, she is scared and in a lot of pain,” he said.

Police had not made any arrests by Wednesday.

